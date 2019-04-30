Transcript for Dangerous tornado tear across the plains

following that urgent tornado threat, warnings up in several states at this hour. Authorities are calling this a, quote, particularly dangerous situation. Stunning drone video already coming in of this tornado near sulfur, Oklahoma, today. One of several tornadoes touching down already. The same system downing power lines and damaging this church in Kansas. And the radar tonight showing the most active threat at this hour, but of course, the storm zone stretches all the way from Texas up through Illinois. 20 million Americans in the we do have the track for us tonight, and ABC's Clayton Sandell is in Oklahoma. Reporter: Tonight, residents are being warned to seek shelter, as large, dangerous tornadoes tear across the plains. That is going to be a violent tornado that is developing. Reporter: This twister touching down southeast of Oklahoma City. Trucks pulling over on the side of the road as it passes. Carving a path through this field, over land and water. Anybody to the northeast of the highway 7 and highway 12 intersection needs to take cover right now. Reporter: Northeast of Tulsa, the national weather service warning of a particularly dangerous situation, calling it life-threatening. It's a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado. It's four miles west of talala. Reporter: Reports of damage from this twister east of Fayetteville, Arkansas. In Bergman, students on lockdown as the storm moved through. Big tornado. Big tornado coming down! Reporter: It's the second day of a three-day outbreak in the heartland. Southwest of Kansas City, a tornado just before dawn Monday, tearing apart this church and damaging a cemetery. A supercell dropping hail larger than golf balls west of Midland Texas. Severe thunderstorms even bringing a downpour to the Vegas area. And Clayton Sandell live with us now, where I know there's a watch up at this hour. And authorities are telling everyone there to be prepared for what could be a dangerous night ahead? Reporter: That's right, David. It's still a very active situation here. There's a tornado watch in effect until 11:00 P.M., which is why authorities are telling people to have a plan, and if you have a storm shelter like this, don't stray too far. Now, there are worries about flooding and more severe weather on the way tomorrow. All right, those darkened skies behind you say it all. Clayton, thank you. Ginger zee is tracking the tornado threat. What do you have? Reporter: David, we've already seen at least 15 reported tornadoes, and there are more on the map. The warnings, at least, right now. Parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas and, of course, right into Missouri, have to be on alert at this moment, because a warning meansmminent, it's happening. We have a lot of moisture headed from the south-southeast and then cooler, drier air above, it creates wind shear and you have the potential for spin, from Texas up to Illinois tonight. This is all on a front that's not going to move much. Flash flooding is a possibility, too, all the way through tomorrow, David. Ginger zee, thank you. Now, to the breaking news

