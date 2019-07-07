Transcript for Dangerous weather marks an end to the holiday weekend

Next to the severe weather threat. Multiple confirmed tornadoes. Look at this video from southern New Jersey, where a brief but dangerous tornado lifts a car off the ground. In Boston, a direct hit on this sailboat. At the same time, temperatures on the rise across the south. Here's rob Marciano. Reporter: Dangerous weather conditions marking a violent end to the holiday weekend from Wyoming to the northeast. Strong thunderstorms triggering intense lightning in Boston. This one striking a 40-foot sailboat. In New Jersey, an ef-0 tornado flipping this parked car onto its side. The twister with 70-mile-per-hour winds ripping through mt. Laurel. And along the Jersey shore, massive storm clouds rolling through, sending beachgoers scrambling for cover. Big tornado coming. Reporter: This large tornado touching down near Laramie, significant flash flooding hitting parts of Pittsburgh, trapping a 90-year-old man in his stalled car. I could see that the water was rising very rapidly and I considered my options, which weren't very good. Reporter: Two good samaritans racing in and pulling him out to safety. And rob Marciano joins us live from central park with a look at the week ahead. Rob, you're also keeping your eye on a disturbance in the gulf? Reporter: Hurricane season is upon us in July. Lots of activity, from the Carolina coastline to the Colorado rockies. A severe thunderstorm watch for Montana. Flood watches, Pittsburgh and below the stationary boundary, the heat index up and over 100 degrees in Dallas, Houston, and New Orleans. We're looking at a midlevel spin that will drop into the gulf of Mexico midweek. About a 30% chance of it developing into a tropical cyclone.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.