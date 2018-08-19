Dangerous weather all across the nation

Severe weather conditions continue to wreck several parts of the country with lightning strikes powerful enough to snap trees, with strong gusts leaving many injured, and more flash flood warnings.
1:02 | 08/19/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Dangerous weather all across the nation

