Dangerous winter storm, deadly tornado in North Carolina

Buildings are destroyed in Brunswick County, North Carolina, after a deadly tornado came through the area overnight. At least three people were killed and 10 more are injured.
0:55 | 02/17/21

Dangerous winter storm, deadly tornado in North Carolina

