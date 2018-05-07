Transcript for Dangerously hot weather sweeps much of the nation

Heat alerts in 20 states this hour, from maineo California. Temperatures rising in the we where dozens of wires are now burning. The newest, near aspen, Colorado, ballooning in the pas 24 hours. Moreghborhoods evacuated this mog. An across the region, thoands peoplee been forced from their homes.abc's Clayton Sandell is in the fire zone in Colorado tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the western fire threat is growing, flames darting through smoky skies over colortoward ndreds of homes. Flames a like 300 feet Ta Reporter: The lake Christine fire, north of aspen, sparked tues by people shooting at an outdoo gun range,xploding in the last 24 hourso over 4,900 acres and still ING. Flames closing I this market. Nearly 500 homes are thrned here, three destroyed.one of those belonging to volunteer firefighter Cleve Williams hister-in-law lives nearby. Her hourvived, but she and her famiady ten minutes to ee. I grabbed some of my scrapboo that I have, my books fromn my kids were little. Reporter: In southern Colorado, the spring fire is N the third-largest blaze intate history, torching an area larger th Atlanta and Manhattan combined, destroying more than 100 homes. 2,000 L threatened. It's fruting not knowing if we're going to have anything ft. Reporter: In California, a fireee times the size of San Francisco L raging in napa yolo counties.neevacuations forcing people frheirhomes. You can see the water-droppi helicoptre very busy here. Twople have been charged with arson this fire. Right now, at this hour, I 0% ained. M? Clayton, thayou. I want to bring in ABC's chief meteorologist ginger athe George Washington bridge Toni and gi ts heat is not goinaw and now there's a tropical systerewing in the lantic? Reporter: And Tom, WRE St talking ine hea and midity. Caribou, main hot they've been in five years. Those heat advioies stretco Arkansas. Insouthwest, T heat is going to be explosive for wildfires. 118,m springs. That's tot of the season. And then, wo to atlantic. Tropical storm beryl has fo. It will B a hurricane briefly over the end. Tom? We will stayn top O that storm.ginger, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.