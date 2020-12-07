Transcript for ‘Date Night Dad’ finally brings home newborn son from hospital

strong." You may remember the story we first brought you in may. Bob and Shona Conlin, expecting their first baby. But at five months, Shona's water broke, putting her pregnancy at high risk. My whole body just fell forward, just, like, in my hands. Reporter: Shona was put on strict bed rest, and eventually hospitalized. With covid-19 visitor restrictions, she and her husband were separated. It was just heartbreaking. Reporter: So Bob decided to support his bride, bringing date nights to her. I'm on my way to the hospital now to see my wonderful wife and baby. Reporter: Once a week, he ordered dinner from their favorite restaurant, delivered hers to security, and then he took his seat. We are all set up. We have our lunch date here. Wonder baby and miracle mom. Reporter: His date nights always complete with handmade signs Shona could see from her window. It's the power of positivity, and really trying to stay positive in such a scary situation. He's in there sleeping. Reporter: That power of positivity paying off. A baby boy, forest, weighing in at four pounds, three ounces. The idea that something this miraculous can come from hope. It was the only think we could cling onto. 87 days in the hospital. Reporter: This week, the Chicago couple bringing their newborn son home. And today -- He weighs five pounds. Hi, forest. Reporter: Forest settling at home. As for his parents, that familiar rite of passage. We haven't slept in four months. The not sleeping part has been super easy for us. Right. Date night is on hold, but it's totally worth it.

