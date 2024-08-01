David Whelan reacts to brother Paul Whelan's release from Russian prison

Paul Whelan's twin brother David Whelan discusses his brother's long-awaited release in an interview with ABC News' Whit Johnson.

August 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live