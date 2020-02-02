Only 2 days until the Iowa caucuses

More
Democratic Senators are using the break from the impeachment trial to make one last push before Monday’s vote.
2:31 | 02/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Only 2 days until the Iowa caucuses

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:31","description":"Democratic Senators are using the break from the impeachment trial to make one last push before Monday’s vote.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68696671","title":"Only 2 days until the Iowa caucuses","url":"/WNT/video/days-iowa-caucuses-68696671"}