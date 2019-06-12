3 dead, including shooter in Pearl Harbor shooting

The shooter, 22-year-old G. Romero, shot three civilians with his service weapon, killing two of them, before taking his own life at Pearl Harbor Navy Base.
1:51 | 12/06/19

