Transcript for 2 dead, 1 missing after being caught in strong currents

To the "Index." A father and son are dead and another person is missing after they were caught in strong currents. Air and sea crews are searchin for 27-year-d isffury ne tpaflid are jumped into the water to try and save a man and a 3-year-old who were swept away by the rough water. But they did not survive. An update on Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen. The 29-year-old collapsed on the field during a euro 2020 match against Finland. The team doctor said today that Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest and was, quote, gone before resuscitation. He remains in stable condition. A 4-year-old is now recovering after he was pulled from an Ohio pond. Police dash cam captured the moment two painesville officers rushed into the water and found the child unresponsive and under debris. One officer then pulled him out of the water and performed cpr. The child is now in stable condition.

