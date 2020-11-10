Transcript for 1 dead after shooting in Denver as opposing groups faced off

Tonight, this man in police custody. Under investigation for first degree murder, as yet again America's political divisions explodes into sudden deadly violence. Denver police say it began Saturday afternoon as mostly peaceful protests between far-right and far-left groups were winding down. Two men got into a heated argument, captured by bystanders. Lee Keltner, wearing the camouflage hat, suddenly walks off to the right, raising his arm. Only eight seconds later, you'll hear it. Reporter: Just that one shot, but Keltner is down. Fatally wounded. Police arrest a man they have now identified as Matthew doloff, a Pinkerton security guard who was working for Denver TV station KUSA. A "Denver post" photojournalist captured images that reveal some of what happened just seconds -- but not why. I turned around, I saw the two, the victim and the suspect facing each other, very close range. Is there a shooting in the There is one confirmed victim. Reporter: According to police, that was pepper spray Keltner was using. Officers were on the scene seconds after the shooting. Pinkerton has not responded to requests for a comment, but the TV station says, "It has been the practice of 9news for a number of months to hire private security to accompany staff at protests." That security guard made his first court appearance today. He was assigned a public defender. He has not entered a plea. Clayton, thank you.

