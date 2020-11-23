2 dead after a shooting at a Sonic drive-in in Bellvue, Nebraska

More
Plus, a 55-year-old man was bitten by a shark while swimming at a popular beach in Western Australia.
0:40 | 11/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 dead after a shooting at a Sonic drive-in in Bellvue, Nebraska

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:40","description":"Plus, a 55-year-old man was bitten by a shark while swimming at a popular beach in Western Australia. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74350294","title":"2 dead after a shooting at a Sonic drive-in in Bellvue, Nebraska","url":"/WNT/video/dead-shooting-sonic-drive-bellvue-nebraska-74350294"}