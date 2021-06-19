Transcript for 3 dead after SUV-bus collision in South Carolina

Now a horrific scene in South Carolina. A transit bus and SUV colliding head on. At least three people dead. Many more taken to the hospital, one by helicopter. Here's ABC's Alex Presha. Reporter: Tonight, an investigation into what caused this deadly bus crash in South Carolina. Reported motor vehicle accident. Browns ferry road and frank Williams drive. Reporter: Just after 7:00 this morning, a southbound williamsburg county transit bus colliding head on with an SUV. Got a head-on collision. Bus versus SUV. SUV is on fire currently. Reporter: That SUV so mangled, it's barely recognizable now. Both people inside killed. Another person onboard the bus died as well. First responders say in all 35 people were onboard that bus, including the driver. Most were transported to the hospital. One had to be airlifted. The local sheriff's office says this bus in particular often transports hospitality workers to and from Myrtle Beach. Whit, tonight investigators are working through the wreckage to see what went wrong. A similar crash between a williamsburg county transit bus and a car happened on that same road just two years ago. Whit? Alex, thank you.

