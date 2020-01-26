Transcript for Deadly 6.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Eastern Turkey

Next to the grim search for survivors overseas after a deadly and powerful earthquake in Turkey. The magnitude 6.7 quake destroyed buildings, sending residents running into the streets. In the shadow of the rising death toll, moment of miracle Julia Mcfarland reports. Reporter: Tonight teams in eastern Turkey racing to rescue survivors still buried in the rubble. This young girl injured and trapped. A worker cradling her in his arms as she lets out a cry. A team miraculously pulling her out of the wreckage. And after a grueling 17 hours trapped in debris, an elderly woman finally pulled to safety in front of an anxious crowd. She had managed to contact rescue workers on her cellphone, telling them where she was trapped. The death toll climbing tonight to at least 29 with more than 1,000 injured after the deadly 6.7-magnitude quake struck just before 9:00 P.M. Last night. The moment caught on camera during the evening news. The damage leaving thousands homeless. Reporter: This man says he could not go home to his village and that families had spent the night gathered around a fire covered in blankets. Turkey frequently suffers quakes because it sits on a fault line, but this one was especially powerful. Hundreds of aftershocks were felt, some as far as Iran and Syria. Tonight, the search for survivors continues. Tom? Julia Mcfarland with the incredible images of rescues.

