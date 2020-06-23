Deadly 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Mexico

The powerful quake struck outside Mexico City along the southern coastline and killed at least one person.
0:11 | 06/23/20

Deadly 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Mexico
That deadly earthquake striking outside Mexico City today to seven point four quake hitting along Mexico's southern coastline at least four people killed. Reports of the missing tonight buildings swaying in Mexico City.

