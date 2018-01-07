Transcript for Deadly boat explosion in the Bahamas

Next tonight, authorities investigating a deadly boat explosion. The Bo packed with aricans in the Bahamas when the engine ignited. A frantic race to abandon ship. The boat completely destroyed by the fire. Onwoman woulnot survive. And now, authorities are trying to determine the cause. Here's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tight, authorities in the Bahamas investigating what caused this popular tour boat to explode, killing one amican woman and injuring at least nine others. Leaving behind this incinerated floating shell. Oh, my god! Reporter: Pic and chaos. Ten Americans and two bahamian crew members on board as the boat mysteriously ignited, sending a plume of thick black smoke into their. Watch as onlookers fm a nearby boat instantly jump into the water to help. Passengers desperately tryinto escape. Fearing another possible blast. The terrifyingoments unfolding in the exumas, one of the most popular vacation destinations in the Bahamas. Ocean safaris, a staple attraction. The U.S. Coast guard airlifting several of the injured to Florida for treatment. Four Cs adventures, the company that operated that doomed boat, tellabc news it won't comment as the investigation is ongoing. The hamas ministry of tourism saying, "We pray for the family of the passenger W succumbed to her injuries and offer R heartfelt condolences." Tom, bahamian officials still don't know what caused the deadly explosion. One local official saying,this is a sad day for exuma and a sad day for our americanriends." Tom? Erielle, thank you.

