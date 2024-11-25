Deadly E. coli outbreak linked to organic carrots ahead of Thanksgiving

Grimmway Farms, a company involved in a recent recall of fresh carrots, has confirmed that the produce currently in stores is safe to eat ahead of Thanksgiving.

November 25, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live