Transcript for Deadly crash involving Tesla driverless car

Next tonight to the deadly crash involving one of Tesla's cars with an autopilot feature. The car slammed into a tree and burst into flames. Police tell ABC news it appears no one was in the driver's seat. Here's gio Benitez. Reporter: Tonight, mystery surrounding a deadly crash near Houston involving a Tesla model "S." The charred wreckage captured on camera after it crashed into a tree and burst into flames. Two men inside were killed. The Tesla's high-energy battery reigniting over and over again. Firefighters trying to put the fire out for more than four hours, with more than 30,000 gallons of water. It eventually put itself out. Now tonight, the question, was the Tesla running on autopilot? Firefighters found the men in the front passenger's seat and the backseat. Police telling ABC news there's no indication anyone was in the driver's seat. Authorities say the men had just dropped their wives off at home and wanted to take the Tesla out for a test drive. Evidence at the scene allegedly showing it was going very fast. Just three hours before the crash, Tesla founder Elon Musk tweeting, "Tesla with autopilot engaged now approaching ten times lower chance of accident than average vehicle." And linsey, we've reached out to Tesla for comment, but have not heard back. And police are still trying to figure out exactly what caused the crash in the first place. Linsey? Gio, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.