Deadly explosion at California day spa wasn't an accident, officials say

More
The powerful explosion in Aliso Viejo, which is about 50 miles south of Los Angeles, left one woman dead and three others injured.
1:38 | 05/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deadly explosion at California day spa wasn't an accident, officials say

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55219777,"title":"Deadly explosion at California day spa wasn't an accident, officials say","duration":"1:38","description":"The powerful explosion in Aliso Viejo, which is about 50 miles south of Los Angeles, left one woman dead and three others injured.","url":"/WNT/video/deadly-explosion-california-day-spa-accident-officials-55219777","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.