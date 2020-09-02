Transcript for Deadly insider attack that left 2 US soldiers dead

ABC news live. Turning overseas the insider attack that left two U.S. Soldiers dead. Authorities say the suspect opened fire with a machine gun. Here's U.S. Wright. Reporter: The U.S. Military said the soldiers were conducting a joint operation with after fan troops when someone opened fire with a machine gun. Two U.S. Soldiers were killed, both 28 years old. Sergeant Javier GU at the rez and six other Americans were wounded. The attacker also killed in the fire fight. We're working to finally end America's longest war and bring our troops back home. Reporter: President trump spoke this past week about his intention to end the Afghan war which started back in 2001. Peace talks are under way. Reporter: For now, 13,000 U.S. Troops remain there. The Pentagon says it is investigating this incident. Meanwhile, the ongoing blood shed is hampering the peace talks. David, thank you. We turn to the blast of

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.