Deadly mall shooting near El Paso

More
Police say several people have been killed and numerous injuries in shopping mall shooting.
4:14 | 08/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deadly mall shooting near El Paso

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:14","description":"Police say several people have been killed and numerous injuries in shopping mall shooting.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64756608","title":"Deadly mall shooting near El Paso","url":"/WNT/video/deadly-mall-shooting-el-paso-64756608"}