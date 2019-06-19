Transcript for Deadly multi-vehicle crash on Wisconsin highway

authorities are on the scene of a deadly highway inferno in Wisconsin. The truck exploding into a fireball. Multiple vehicles catching fire. The highway shut down. Traffic at one point backed up for miles. Alex Perez at the scene tonight. Reporter: Tonight, a deadly multivehicle crash closing a major Wisconsin highway. We got multiple vehicles on fire up on the interstate. Reporter: A tractor-trailer, trying to avoid the pile-up, going off the road, bursting into flames. Katelyn planka was driving on the frontage road when there was a thick cloud of smo in front of her. I was kind of scared that it was gonna blow up or something, and there was a lot of debris flying everywhere. Reporter: Multiple 911 calls coming in around 11:00 A.M. After a second tractor trailer hit a construction barrier along I-41/1-94 in Racine county. As a result, three passenger vehicles also collided with one another, within the barriers, within the wall itself. Reporter: The drivers of the two semis were killed. Others taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The highway remains closed tonight. Authorities hoping they can have this back open by late tonight. David? Alex, thank you. Now to another scare today.

