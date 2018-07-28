Transcript for Deadly nursing home shooting in Texas

Tom. Rob, thanks. Loping STO the killing spree at a nursing me. Tepotigating a deadly shooting rampage, at least five people killed in two different cations. W details Ming in fr poce just tonight. ABC's adenne Bankert picks the story. Reporter: Tonight, ING me nightmare. Five people killed in two shootings in a suburb of corpus Christi, tex We just heard, pop, pop, pop. We could see a flashlight. Rorter: City officials said 60-year-d Richard starry muered his father and stepther before taking his own fe at a nuing home fri evening. At theound of gunfire, S trietoy with the elderly. Aw all theseple running Aney said, R, my dad, wabbed him the wheelchair and sed taking Rort down the road,more hearteak. A phone call from a relate two more bodies inside the Hom of St ce believe starry was the onlyunman, committthe rst shooting at the home before going to the nursing home where killed his parent then TD the gun on himself.li re names of toungest viims during this investigate haven't released a motin this family tragedy. Tom.drienne baert tonight We turn now to Polit

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.