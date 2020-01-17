Deadly plane crash in Utah neighborhood

More
The pilot, David Goode, 64, was the only one inside a twin-engine Cessna that clipped a home before crashing in the street.
1:11 | 01/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deadly plane crash in Utah neighborhood

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:11","description":"The pilot, David Goode, 64, was the only one inside a twin-engine Cessna that clipped a home before crashing in the street.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68338322","title":"Deadly plane crash in Utah neighborhood","url":"/WNT/video/deadly-plane-crash-utah-neighborhood-68338322"}