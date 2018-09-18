Deadly police shootout in Colorado caught on bodycam

A dashcam video shows deputies during a traffic stop open fire on a passenger who pointed a gun at them.
0:13 | 09/18/18

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deadly police shootout in Colorado caught on bodycam
The deadly police shoot out in Douglas County Colorado disturbing images just out tonight a passenger getting out from the back seat pointing a gun at deputies. He was killed when they opened fire but again video shows the passenger aiming at the deputies. Were not hurt.

