Now Playing: Shark spotted in marina

Now Playing: Investigation into death of Ahmaud Arbery heats up

Now Playing: Anxiety grows as reopening debates heat up

Now Playing: Swift water rescue caught on tape

Now Playing: Disney Family Singalong II airs tonight at 7 p.m. EST!

Now Playing: Paying tribute to moms on the frontlines

Now Playing: Some Americans push back on social distancing

Now Playing: New video surfaces in the case of Ahmaud Arbery

Now Playing: Rock and Roll Legend ‘Little Richard’ dies at age 87

Now Playing: Can people trust that it is okay to go back to work?

Now Playing: New York reports 3 more children died from inflammatory condition

Now Playing: Vice president’s press secretary tests positive for COVID-19

Now Playing: Former cop and son charged with felony murder

Now Playing: Nearly 4 million high school seniors prepare to graduate

Now Playing: Elon Musk lashes out on Twitter about coronavirus restrictions

Now Playing: Obama sounds off on COVID-19

Now Playing: America weighs the risks of reopening

Now Playing: Attorney for man who took Ahmaud Arbery video speaks out