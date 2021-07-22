Deadly shootings in Chicago spark action on guns

Attorney General Merrick Garland is on his way to Chicago as federal authorities target what they consider key to the surge in recent shootings: stolen and illegally purchased guns.
2:34 | 07/22/21

