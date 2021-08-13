Deadly weather across the US, heat wave hits 30 states

Volunteers handed out water to homeless people in Portland, Oregon, following another scorching heat wave. Over 1 million people were without power after severe storms in the Midwest.
0:56 | 08/13/21

