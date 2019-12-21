Deadly workplace shooting in North Carolina

A city worker was killed and two others were shot and injured when a man opened fire at a sanitation department facility in Winston-Salem before being shot by police, according to authorities.
1:33 | 12/21/19

Deadly workplace shooting in North Carolina

