Death toll soars in Indonesia

More
More than 800 people are confirmed dead after a powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami in Indonesia.
1:58 | 09/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Death toll soars in Indonesia

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58195194,"title":"Death toll soars in Indonesia","duration":"1:58","description":"More than 800 people are confirmed dead after a powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami in Indonesia. ","url":"/WNT/video/death-toll-soars-indonesia-58195194","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.