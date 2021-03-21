Transcript for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin makes unannounced trip to Afghanistan

Now to Afghanistan this morning Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin making an unannounced trip it's the first visit by any member of president Biden's cabinet to the country. Boston leading with some of the 2500 troops still there ahead of the may first deadline for withdrawal. That date was agreed upon by the trumped administration today Austin was pressed about when the troops are coming home. In terms of an end date or setting a specific date for withdrawal. That that's possible made up my boss thus the but do the you know the decision that the president will make at some point in time in terms of how he wants to approach is going forward. Boston also met with the Afghan president the trip of course carried out under tight security.

