Transcript for A first look at what Delta calls the future of flying

As America reopens and passengers slowly return to flying, there are many questions. Tonight, a first look here at one major airline, and new steps including spraying the cabin. Gio Benitez covers aviation. Reporter: Tonight, a first look at what delta says is the future of flying. As air travel picks up, delta bringing us on board, showing us how it hopes to reassure travelers. Before every single flight, electrostatic spraying. The disinfectant clings to surfaces to kill viruses and bacteria. Then comes a full wipedown. And an inspection by the on-flight crew. When it's time to board, passengers are asked to keep their distance with the back of the plane boarding first. We will board from the rear of the aircraft. Reporter: And not every seat will be filled. Delta tonight promising that each flight will be capped at 60% or they'll call in a bigger plane. What we have done today lays the foundation for where we're going to go in the future. Reporter: David, we may see even more changes. Tonight, delta not ruling out the possibility of eventually redesigning the inside of an Gio, thank you. When we come back, the deathbed confession from the

