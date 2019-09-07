Transcript for Delta flight forced to land after plane loses one of its engines

And we begin tonight with those frightening moments onboard a delta flight that took off from Atlanta. 154 passengers an crew. The pilots suddenly radioing air traffic control, saying they had an engine out. And take a look. This was the alarming sight right out the window. A metal part suck into one of the engines. Passengers said they could hear it when it happened. The pilots diverting to Raleigh Durham, as the crew urged passengers to brace for that emergency landing. ABC's David Kerley covers aviation, and he leads us off Reporter: Tonight, we are seeing what frightened delta passengers witnessed first-hand. That is part of an engine rattling around right after a loud noise. After we heard the boom, we just saw all this smoke come up into the cabin. And that's when we really started freaking out. Captain came on the loud speaker and said that we had lost an engine. Reporter: Inside the cabin, the flight attendants quickly prepping passengers. Fasten your seatbelts, loosen your collars, remove ties, scarves and eyeglasses. Reporter: Each passenger asked to show they know the bracing position. Flight attendants are going to come thugh to make sure you have that position down. Some passengers scoring their emergency cards. Make sure your seatbelt is really tight, as low as possible. When they say brace for landing, put your -- yes, forward, your head to your left. Reporter: The flight from Atlanta to Baltimore quickly diverting for an emergency landing in raliegh-durham. We are declaring an emergency. We will need crews out there on the rollout. Reporter: Delta says it was a contained failure of that left engine with the nose cone still bouncing around. And an Orange glow around the still spinning shaft. The jetliner touched down yesterday afternoon, and those emergency vehicles racing out to make sure the trouble didn't spread. The aircraft is a 32-year-old md-88 with the engines mounted on the fuselage near the tail. Hours later, passengers finally made it to Baltimore with stories to tell. I just texted my mom, I love you. David Kerley with us live tonight from Reagan national. And David, investigators are already trying to figure out what caused that engine to fail? Reporter: Yeah, delta is telling us they took the engine off the jetliner today, and even some employees from the airline were surprised by this video, to see that nose cone still bouncing inside the engine. I'm told that the engine will be put on a truck, it will be taken to Atlanta so they can try and figure out why it failed. David? Really an unsettling picture.

