Democratic candidates continue to create momentum after first round of debates

More
Mayor Pete Buttigieg is working to address tensions in his community after the fatal shooting of Eric Logan by a white police officer.
2:44 | 06/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Democratic candidates continue to create momentum after first round of debates

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:44","description":"Mayor Pete Buttigieg is working to address tensions in his community after the fatal shooting of Eric Logan by a white police officer. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64041215","title":"Democratic candidates continue to create momentum after first round of debates ","url":"/WNT/video/democratic-candidates-continue-create-momentum-round-debates-64041215"}