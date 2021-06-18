Democrats agree to ‘framework’ of infrastructure plan

Democratic leaders said they&rsquo;ve come to an agreement with the White House on a &ldquo;framework&rdquo; that will pay for the $3.5 trillion human infrastructure bill, but they provided very little detail.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live