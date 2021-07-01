-
Now Playing: Democrats projected to take control of Senate with Georgia runoff wins
-
Now Playing: Jon Ossoff comments on GA runoff election
-
Now Playing: James Lankford delivers remarks on Capitol breach
-
Now Playing: Chuck Schumer delivers remarks on Capitol breach
-
Now Playing: Mitch McConnell delivers remarks on Capitol breach
-
Now Playing: Mike Pence delivers remarks on Capitol breach
-
Now Playing: Pro-Trump protesters breach Capitol
-
Now Playing: Biden calls violent DC protests an ‘insurrection’
-
Now Playing: Sen. Joe Manchin discusses violence at Capitol
-
Now Playing: ‘We’re seeing something now play out that’s never been seen in American history’
-
Now Playing: How is Trump reacting to DC riots?
-
Now Playing: DC mayor details curfew plan after rioters storm Capitol
-
Now Playing: Kellyanne Conway responds to Trump's video
-
Now Playing: ‘Go home. We love you’: Trump to protesters
-
Now Playing: Biden: ‘Our democracy is under an unprecedented assault’
-
Now Playing: Woman shot at US Capitol during protest
-
Now Playing: ATF seen in video clearing Senate floor
-
Now Playing: Rep. Karen Ross comments on the protesters who have stormed the US Capitol