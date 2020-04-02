Democrats make final impeachment plea in the Senate

More
President Donald Trump's lawyers insist his effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden was completely appropriate.
2:08 | 02/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Democrats make final impeachment plea in the Senate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:08","description":"President Donald Trump's lawyers insist his effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden was completely appropriate.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68731496","title":"Democrats make final impeachment plea in the Senate","url":"/WNT/video/democrats-make-final-impeachment-plea-senate-68731496"}