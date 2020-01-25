Democrats make final push in impeachment arguments

More
House impeachment managers wrapped up their arguments for removing President Donald Trump from office by focusing on obstruction of justice and imploring Republicans to allow witnesses to testify.
2:25 | 01/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Democrats make final push in impeachment arguments

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:25","description":"House impeachment managers wrapped up their arguments for removing President Donald Trump from office by focusing on obstruction of justice and imploring Republicans to allow witnesses to testify.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68516628","title":"Democrats make final push in impeachment arguments","url":"/WNT/video/democrats-make-final-push-impeachment-arguments-68516628"}