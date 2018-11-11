Transcript for Democrats plan to subpoena Trump to investigate hush payments, committee aide says

Next tonight, breaking news in the nation's capital. ANC news has learned that Democrats plan to investigate president trump's alleged involvement in hush payments made to women in 2016 when they take control in January. Tara Palmeri is at the white house. Good evening. Reporter: While Robert Mueller's probe appears to be wrapping up, the president is facing fire on another front. A senior democratic aide tells me that when they take the house in January, they plan to further investigate the president's role in hush payments to stormy Daniels and Karen Mcdougal. They both claim to have had affairs with trump. Michael Cohen saying he made the payments at the direction of then-candidate Donald Trump. President trump has claimed that Cohen has no credibility and has long denied having any knowledge of the payments. Tom? Tara, thank you. Also tonight, president trump and the first lady are

