Transcript for Democrats push for $25 billion in emergency funding for Postal Service

We move to that rare Saturday session in congress. Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling the house back from their summer recess to shore up the postal service ahead of the November election. Tonight the debate could give voters concern. Here's ABC's Alex Presha. Reporter: Tonight, Democrats in the house pushing forward $25 billion in emergency funding for the U.S. Postal service. Don't mess with usps. Reporter: The bill prioritizes all official election mail as first class and prohibits the removal of sorting machines and mailboxes which some say have contributed to delays in service. The rare Saturday session coming just 24 hours after the postmaster general Louis dejoy, a trump donor, assured senators ballots will be delivered on time. This sacred duty is my number one priority between now and election day. Reporter: His testimony didn't stop the president from again pushing unfounded claims, suggesting mail-in voting would undermine election results. You're not going to be able to know the end of this election in my opinion for weeks, months, maybe never. Don't pay any attention to what the president is saying because it is all designed to suppress the vote. Reporter: 43 states plus Washington, D.C. Are allowing any voter who wants to vote by nine states plus D.C. Are sending ballots to all registered voters. In the other states you need to request one, but no matter where you live only registered voters will have their votes counted. Once you have voted your name crossed off. You won't be able to vote again. Tonight, voters concerned about the mixed message. I'm not mailing mine in now. I may fill out a mail-in ballot and take it to the polling place. Reporter: All right, Alex Presha joins us now from Washington. And, Alex, the president has vowed to veto this bill if it comes to his desk. Today he pushed lawmakers to vote against it? Reporter: That's absolutely right, Tom. The president late this afternoon tweeting that this bill is a hoax and urged the senate not to advance it. Now, the white house has offered $10 billion to the post office through another coronavirus relief bill, a figure Pelosi said is completely unacceptable. Tom. All right, Alex, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.