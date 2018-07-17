Transcript for Democrats slam Trump's attempt at postsummit damage control

congressional leaders. And the president's reversal came after universal outrage. Kyra Phillips on that front T. Reporter: On capitol hill tonight, Democrats Deng esident trump's attempt at post-summit damage control. I don't accthe ess commentsoday. If he wanted to make those comments, he should've had the to make the front of Vladimir Putin. Eporter: Tepublicans soundly rejecting the president's effort to befriend Putin. Majority leader H blunt, saythe European union is our friend, Russia is not. Hink the rsians need to know that there are a lot of us who fully understand what end in 2016 and it really Haer not happen again in 2018. Reporte no Republican leader giving Putin the bene of T D Russiis trying to une democracy itself to delegitimize democracy. Some reashe good by comparison. Reporter: And speaking out in utoday, form president Barack Obama warning against the rise of, quote, strongman politics. Each day's news cyc bringie head-spinning and disturbing headlines. Reporter: W he didn't mentioidp by name, thmeaning was clear. Peoe just make stop. Weee the utter lof shame among political leaders where they're caught in E just de down and they lie some more. Kyra with us live tonight. We know robertueller indicted the 12 Russian military te officers, for interfering in our election. We witnessed that moment on the world STA when Putin offered toe his O people interrogate the Russ intelligenceicersnd ind Mueller's T to watch. This was the present reaction. It was aninedible offer. Offering to hahe people on the case W with their investigators. I it's anincredible off thank U. 2 hours later, has there anyction from ler's team? Reporter: We calledmuelle team, and not surprisily, we got a no comment. But sources telling ABC news tonight the justice department th the ideas laughable. Kyra, thank U. After the bombshell indictmentf 12 Russians, the national association series of state saying we assume Russ's campaign targeted all states. In the vast majority of cases, only basic scanning was observed. Votehe say, were not aged.

