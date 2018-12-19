Deputies pull burning man from car engulfed in flames

Two sheriff's deputies in Chambers County, Texas, managed to pull a man from a burning car and extinguish the flames in a puddle on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
0:43 | 12/19/18

