Former deputy under arrest for killing 3 people in Austin

Authorities said Stephen Broderick is accused of killing his ex-wife, his teenage daughter and her boyfriend. Police arrested him after a 20-hour search, and a gun was found in his waistband.
0:13 | 04/19/21

