Desperate manhunt underway for suspect who killed 24-year-old veteran

More
Authorities said they are following up on about 100 tips after the suspected road-rage incident.
1:25 | 05/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Desperate manhunt underway for suspect who killed 24-year-old veteran

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54998243,"title":"Desperate manhunt underway for suspect who killed 24-year-old veteran","duration":"1:25","description":"Authorities said they are following up on about 100 tips after the suspected road-rage incident. ","url":"/WNT/video/desperate-manhunt-underway-suspect-killed-24-year-veteran-54998243","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.