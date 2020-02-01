Transcript for Desperate search for car seen in video flying off California cliff

Next tonight, the mystery on a California highway. Dashcam video showing an SUV speeding over the edge of a cliff. Search teams unable to find the car or the driver. Authorities with no idea who was behind the wheel or what happened. Here's ABC's will Carr. Reporter: Tonight, the desperate search for the car seen flying off a cliff in this Traffic accident at gray whale cove, going to be on highway 1. Reporter: It all happened so fast, you have to watch again. That dark SUV shoots across the highway then vanishes off camera. Authorities believe the car plunged down this jagged embankment where the water below is 30 to 40 feet deep. It's hard to say if it was intentional or if it was an accident. Reporter: Authorities have discovered tire tracks on the cliff and car parts in the ocean, but it's unclear if they're related to the car seen in this video. Highway 1 in halfmoon bay snakes along the ocean. So far, a high surf advisory with swells up to 14 feet and powerful rip currents has hampered the search efforts. As authorities try to figure out exactly what happened, they tell us they're not even sure how many people were in that car. And even when the weather does calm down, they may never find that SUV. Whit? All right, will Carr, thank

