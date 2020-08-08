Transcript for Desperate search continues for Kansas mother

Next tonight, the desperate search for a missing mother of three from Kansas. Her husband trying to find her. Here's ABC's zohreen shah. Reporter: Tonight, authorities in an urgent search for a missing Kansas mom of three kids. Mari-lane Carter was last seen six days ago in this surveillance video entering a hotel in Missouri. Police pouring through the video for clues and asking for the public's help. They say she left the hotel just three hours after checking in. Her phone appearing to go dead near Memphis, Tennessee. She's a mommy and she has a mommy's heart. She would never do anything that would take her away from her family. Reporter: She told family she was driving to Birmingham, Alabama, to help with her sister's new baby and get therapy for a sleeping problem before vanishing without a trace. It's been hard. And all we can do is pray and keep looking. Reporter: Loved ones are praying outside of the church where her husband is the lead pastor and desperately searching. If anyone out there sees anything, if you see her, please report it. Reporter: Tom, her brother-in-law says tips are pouring in from all over the authorities now focusing on the last area her phone was active. Tom? Zohreen, thank you.

