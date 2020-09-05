Transcript for Desperation grows across the country

Now to the crushing impact of covid-19 on the American economy. We now learn that 30 million Americans lost their jobs in seven weeks. Tonight, what workers had to say about the future of their here's ABC business correspondent Deirdre Bolton. Reporter: Tonight, desperation growing around the country as millions of families struggle to put food on the table. Thousands lining up for food in south Florida this morning. Similar scenes in Connecticut, where Brian Mccuen arrived at 5:00 A.M. We need food. My son was laid off. My daughter-in-law was laid off. Reporter: More than 20 million Americans lost their jobs last month. The unemployment rate soaring to nearly 15%, the highest since the great depression. Workers in leisure and hospitality were the hardest hit. Mike Irvin had to lay off his entire staff at this D.C. Steakhouse. The goal is to get all 69 employees back. Reporter: A new survey finds more than 80% of people out of work believe it's temporary and expect to return when their businesses re-open. Mirna packer says she had two jobs before the pandemic and got laid off from both. My concern is now when we get back out, is it going to continue to be the same? Reporter: Some will be rehired, but economists say the longer it takes to fight the virus, the more challenging it will be. Not all businesses will open at the same pace, the same scale, and sadly, some businesses may not re-open at all. Reporter: It's not just small and medium-sized businesses that are cutting jobs. Large companies too. U.S. Steel, Uber, Boeing announcing sweeping layoffs this week. Data points that will show up next month, Tom? Deirdre Bolton for us

