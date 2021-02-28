Transcript for Details emerge in death of Ronald Greene

Details emerging tonight on the death of Ronald Greene, officials originally saying his death was as a result of a car accident in 2019. But his family speaking out, claiming he was beaten severely. And that state records support their story. Here's Alex Presha. Reporter: Tonight, the family of Ronald Greene renewing calls for the release of Louisiana state police body camera footage showing what they say is the true story of how he died in 2019. The public needs to know this. It's not going to stop. We need to have transparency. Reporter: In may, 2019, 49-year-old Greene died shortly after police arrested him at the end of what police say was a high-speed chase that began with an unspecified traffic violation. Police initially said Greene died as a result of injuries sustained when his car hit a tree. But audio from a state trooper's body camera, obtained last year by ABC news, described a different scenario. And I beat the ever-living Out of him. He was spitting blood everywhere, and all of a sudden he just went limp. Reporter: The officer involved was dismissed last year and has since died. There was also video, which the family and their attorney Lee Merritt say they screened last fall. It's one of the more brutal videos I've ever seen. It was a gathering of officers who beat Ronald Greene mercilessly. Reporter: But the state has refused to make that video public, citing an ongoing investigation. Now, though, ABC has obtained a state police document confirming much of what they described. A letter informing another trooper named Kory York of his suspension because the video showed that he "Grabbed the leg shackles and yanked him backwards" as Greene lay face down on the ground. And also that he kicked Greene and pressed down on his buttocks with his foot. The cover-up, it's brazen. They don't give a damn. They don't give a damn. Reporter: Calls and emails to the trooper and his attorney were not returned. His suspension in January was for a total of 50 hours. Whit? Alex, thank you. There's much more ahead on "World news tonight" this

