Transcript for New details emerge on situation at southern border

Next to the situation at the border and the worsening humanitarian toll. ABC news learned that over the last month, an average of 5,000 unauthorized immigrants have been stopped daily and the number unaccompanied minors continues to grow. Reporter still not allowed in to the severely overcrowded facilities. These images released by a group of Republican senators who visited. The political fallout only heating up. More now from ABC's white house correspondent Maryalice parks. Reporter: Tonight, thousands of migrants desperately making their way to the southern U.S. Border, risking their lives. Some seen walking with young children. Other children seen traveling alone. U.S. Border patrol agents say they found Araceli Franco Cruz and her two children unconscious after they tried to cross the Rio grande. Her 3-year-old was revived, but Cruz's 9-year-old daughter, magabi, apparently drowning. Reporter: Overwhelmed with grief, Araceli telling Telemundo, she tried a thousand ways to swim, but when she pulled her daughter out, she was already dead. The numbers staggering. A border patrol official saying in the last month they've stopped an average of 5,000 people a day. Unaccompanied minors at the border still being taken in. Our Rachel Scott meeting 17-year-old Melvin, who said he left Guatemala alone over a month ago. None of you know each other. Reporter: Melvin telling Rachel that after hurricanes, his family had nowhere to live, no money for school. More than 18,000 unaccompanied minors now in U.S. Custody. That number increasing by nearly 1,000 in one day. Republican senator Ted Cruz releasing this video after touring a border patrol facility in Donna, Texas. Pods so crowded, there was little room for everyone to lie down. There wasn't a 3-inch space between the children lined up one after the other after the other. Reporter: President Biden calling the situation unacceptable and saying his team is working to open more permanent shelters like this one in San Diego. The idea that I'm going to say, which I would never do, that if an unaccompanied child ends up at the border, we're just going to let him starve to death and stay on the other side -- no previous administration did that either, except trump. I'm not going to do it. I'm not going to do it. Maryalice parks is back with us at the white house. Maryalice, president Biden suggested that changes would likely be coming and we're starting to see the fallout as we speak. Reporter: Yeah, a big shake-up at the department of homeland security. Alejandro mayorkas dismissing almost his entire advisory council, both Democrats and Republicans who worked with former president trump. The a spokesperson at the department telling me the secretary wants his people in place, as well as a more diverse team as they work the make changes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.