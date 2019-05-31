-
Now Playing: How this 6-year-old philanthropist is helping her local police department get a K-9
-
Now Playing: Safety measures at stadiums revisited after incident at Cubs game
-
Now Playing: Mega Millions reaches $444 million jackpot
-
Now Playing: Florida gator breaks into woman's kitchen
-
Now Playing: FDA hearing on CBD may be allowed in US
-
Now Playing: New details in missing 4-year-old Houston girl
-
Now Playing: Terrifying video of toddler's close call in pool
-
Now Playing: Desperate search for missing mother continues
-
Now Playing: New Mexico student tased by deputy
-
Now Playing: Meet the new champions from the Scripps National Spelling Bee
-
Now Playing: Delaware woman survived beating at Dominican Republic resort
-
Now Playing: Emergency evacuations due to flooding in Arkansas
-
Now Playing: Shooting at Virginia Beach Municipal Center
-
Now Playing: 11 victims dead after workplace shooting in Virginia Beach
-
Now Playing: New DHS report: 'Dangerous overcrowding' in migrant detention centers
-
Now Playing: Active shooter incident at Virginia Beach courthouse
-
Now Playing: Infant, toddler found safe at triple murder scene
-
Now Playing: Missouri's last abortion clinic to remain open, judge orders
-
Now Playing: A look into the abortion ban battle waging across the US
-
Now Playing: Climber shares first-hand experience scaling Everest this season